Cedar Rapids water ski team holds first show since winning National Championship

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Five Seasons Ski Team was back performing in Cedar Rapids tonight after accomplishing something never done in the team’s fifty-year history: On August 6th, they won the Division Two Show Ski National Championships near Rockford, Illinois.

Judges scored them on their performance on and off the water.

The team faced a setback even before the season started when someone stole its sound equipment.

Show Director Tom Bueckers said, “And so it’s really been from a very low place all the way up to great community support and then coming and putting together a great national championship show so from one end to the other we couldn’t be more happy.”

The Five Seasons Ski Team has four more shows at Ellis Park this year - with the final one on September 4th.

