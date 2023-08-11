Show You Care
Cedar Rapids water ski team holds first show since winning National Championship

On August 6th, the team won the Division Two Show Ski National Championships near Rockford, Illinois.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Five Seasons Ski Team was back performing in Cedar Rapids tonight after accomplishing something never done in the team’s fifty-year history: On August 6th, they won the Division Two Show Ski National Championships near Rockford, Illinois.

Judges scored them on their performance on and off the water.

The team faced a setback even before the season started when someone stole its sound equipment.

Show Director Tom Bueckers said, “And so it’s really been from a very low place all the way up to great community support and then coming and putting together a great national championship show so from one end to the other we couldn’t be more happy.”

The Five Seasons Ski Team has four more shows at Ellis Park this year - with the final one on September 4th.

