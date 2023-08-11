Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids family still working to repair home 3 years after derecho

By Becky Phelps
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Three years after the August 2020 derecho hit Eastern Iowa, some families are still working to rebuild. TV9 talked with Abby Kokontis Griffith about her family’s journey since the storm caused a tree to damage their garage and home.

The August 10th derecho started in South Dakota and traveled through the Midwest to Ohio, but hit Eastern Iowa the hardest. The storm left three people dead, destroyed more than 60% of the tree canopy in Cedar Rapids, and left countless others with damaged property. The storms brought wind speeds of up to 140 mph, and the National Weather Service confirms it caused two tornadoes.

Cedar Rapids city leaders have said 3,000 homes were significantly damaged or destroyed across Cedar Rapids because of the storm.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wellman woman dies after crash in Iowa City, passenger in critical condition
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee...
13-year-old missing Eastern Iowa girl found safe
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
Iowa wide receiver Jack Johnson catches a pass during an NCAA college football practice,...
More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark up for national award and Iowans can vote for her

Latest News

Cedar Rapids water ski team holds first show since winning it all
Cedar Rapids water ski team holds first show since winning National Championship
The incident remains under investigation.
Child injured after being hit by car in Marshalltown
Cedar Rapids family still working to repair home 3 years after derecho
Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team to host ‘Crossover at Kinnick’ scrimmage this fall
Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team to host ‘Crossover at Kinnick’ scrimmage this fall