Cedar Rapids family still working to repair home 3 years after derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Three years after the August 2020 derecho hit Eastern Iowa, some families are still working to rebuild. TV9 talked with Abby Kokontis Griffith about her family’s journey since the storm caused a tree to damage their garage and home.

The August 10th derecho started in South Dakota and traveled through the Midwest to Ohio, but hit Eastern Iowa the hardest. The storm left three people dead, destroyed more than 60% of the tree canopy in Cedar Rapids, and left countless others with damaged property. The storms brought wind speeds of up to 140 mph, and the National Weather Service confirms it caused two tornadoes.

Cedar Rapids city leaders have said 3,000 homes were significantly damaged or destroyed across Cedar Rapids because of the storm.

