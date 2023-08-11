Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control temporarily closes after influx of new animals

Officials say they anticipate the shelter to return to full operation on Saturday.
Officials say they anticipate the shelter to return to full operation on Saturday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second straight day, the Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control shelter announced that they are temporarily closed.

The shelter initially announced on Thursday the closure, but continued it through Friday, citing a “very large influx” of new animals that arrived at their shelter.

According to Cedar Rapids Police, a domestic incident occurred on Wednesday, that required the removal of approximately 25 different animals - including dogs, cats, chickens, a rabbit, and a reptile. Officials say the extraordinary amount of in-processing and physical accommodations required to keep those animals safe and secure forced the staff’s full attention and in turn required the shelter to temporarily close to the public.

Police say the domestic incident that took place on Wednesday is still under investigation.

Officials say they anticipate the shelter to return to full operation on Saturday.

For animal-related emergency calls, please call dispatch at 319-286-5491.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation
More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation
Day two of testimony is underway in the trial for a Swisher man accused of driving into...
David Huston found not guilty on all charges
Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team to host ‘Crossover at Kinnick’ scrimmage this fall
Radar estimated rainfall totals on Friday, August 11, 2023. Two main heavier swaths of rain...
Rainfall totals from Friday morning’s storms
This drug is making fentanyl, the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, even deadlier
New drug xylazine confirmed in Dubuque

Latest News

Cook was charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of an Accident - Resulting in Serious Injury.
20-year-old Iowa man charged after leaving injured person in ditch following accident
Efforts are underway to find survivors as wildfires burn in Hawaii.
Crews search for survivors as wildfires burn in Hawaii
Crystal Hall from Tanager Place joins us to talk about the Freedom Schools Program.
Tanager Place discusses Freedom Schools program
Linn County Gardener Buela Dvorak joins us to talk abouty the Share a Row project.
'Share a Row' project donates to food banks