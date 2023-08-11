Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control temporarily closes after influx of new animals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second straight day, the Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control shelter announced that they are temporarily closed.

The shelter initially announced on Thursday the closure, but continued it through Friday, citing a “very large influx” of new animals that arrived at their shelter.

According to Cedar Rapids Police, a domestic incident occurred on Wednesday, that required the removal of approximately 25 different animals - including dogs, cats, chickens, a rabbit, and a reptile. Officials say the extraordinary amount of in-processing and physical accommodations required to keep those animals safe and secure forced the staff’s full attention and in turn required the shelter to temporarily close to the public.

Police say the domestic incident that took place on Wednesday is still under investigation.

Officials say they anticipate the shelter to return to full operation on Saturday.

For animal-related emergency calls, please call dispatch at 319-286-5491.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.