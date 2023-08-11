Avelo Airlines requests nearly $600k to support investment in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Avelo Airlines is requesting nearly $600,000 from Dubuque, and Dubuque County to support its investment, the Telegraph Herald reports.

The airline requested the money based on its first three months of service at the Dubuque Regional airport

The city and county would pay for it through a million dollar minimum revenue guarantee agreement they approved last year.

Avelo and local leaders say the airline has experienced success in Dubuque since it first started offering flights in March.

In March and April, the airline reported about 83 percent of seats booked.

Last month, this was at 90 percent.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.