Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Authorities say 1-year-old reported missing from Sheldon was found unharmed

Jake Gritten, left, and Jasper, right.
Jake Gritten, left, and Jasper, right.(Sheldon Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities have confirmed that a 1-year-old reported missing from a Northwest Iowa community has been found safe.

According to KIWA News, the child, Jasper, was found unharmed in Texas after Sheldon Police asked Texas authorities to do a welfare check.

Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch says this incident was related to a custody dispute.

PREVIOUS

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - Police in Northwest Iowa are searching for a man and a toddler who have been missing since Thursday afternoon.

The Sheldon Police Department says 19-year-old Jake Gritten and 1-year-old Jasper were last seen at about 4 p.m. at the Prairie Ridge Apartments in Sheldon, Iowa. Jake was taking care of Jasper at the time of the disappearance.

Police have been unable to contact Jake since Thursday and are asking anybody with information to call (712) 324-2525. Authorities say once you call that number follow the voice prompts to connect with a dispatcher. You can also submit tips online here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle crash.
Victim identified in Friday’s fatal motorcycle crash in Black Hawk County
Iowa State Patrol
1 dead, 4 injured in Dubuque Co. Crash
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigates shots fired
A shooting.
Man shot, killed by police in Pleasant Hill after he shot, killed two dogs
Kirk Ferentz not “alarmed” after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage
Kirk Ferentz ‘not alarmed’ after Cade McNamara’s injury at Kids Day open scrimmage

Latest News

Tama County Dispatch confirmed crews were called to 1117 W Avenue in Buckingham, Iowa at around...
Fire crews respond to explosion, fire at rural Tama County home
Officers responded to the 200 block of Third Street Southeast at about 12:40 yesterday morning.
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired incident from Sunday morning
There will be five days of online auctions during the next few weeks.
Iowa Wesleyan University auction kicks off
The 11-year-old testified he saw his father shoot his sister and that his father took him to...
Dinkins' son testifies against father in murder trial
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, August 14th, 2023