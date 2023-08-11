Authorities say 1-year-old reported missing from Sheldon was found unharmed

UPDATE

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities have confirmed that a 1-year-old reported missing from a Northwest Iowa community has been found safe.

According to KIWA News, the child, Jasper, was found unharmed in Texas after Sheldon Police asked Texas authorities to do a welfare check.

Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch says this incident was related to a custody dispute.

PREVIOUS

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - Police in Northwest Iowa are searching for a man and a toddler who have been missing since Thursday afternoon.

The Sheldon Police Department says 19-year-old Jake Gritten and 1-year-old Jasper were last seen at about 4 p.m. at the Prairie Ridge Apartments in Sheldon, Iowa. Jake was taking care of Jasper at the time of the disappearance.

Police have been unable to contact Jake since Thursday and are asking anybody with information to call (712) 324-2525. Authorities say once you call that number follow the voice prompts to connect with a dispatcher. You can also submit tips online here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.