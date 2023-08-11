Show You Care
Area school districts still working to fill various positions

By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Different schools can struggle with different obstacles when it comes to filling staff. Over the past several years, one thing almost all districts can relate to is keeping the teachers they already have.

University of Iowa Professor Mark McDermott says a teacher’s college experience could make the difference.

“Our philosophy is we want to try to keep teaching and preparing teachers in a way that not only are we getting them licensed, but we are hopefully preparing them in a way that they will be retained in the field,” said McDermott.

He also acknowledges that different schools can tend to have different incentives to retain teachers. Iowa City Community School District leaders say they pride themselves on being a ‘destination school district’.

“People want to work here, they want to be apart of our school district so a lot of time we’re able to get both veteran and new teachers coming from all over the country really,” said ICCSD Chief Human Resources Officer, Nick Proud.

But, as with any school district, there are still other positions they are looking to fill.

“The things that we’re always looking for are para-professionals, it’s such an important role within our buildings,” said Proud. “Because of the private wage we’re competing with the private sector a little more. Also our nutrition team, our folks who serve our kids lunch on a daily basis, it’s a great job, both are rewarding jobs, but they are challenging.”

