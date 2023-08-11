Amari the Pup officially healthy and ready for adoption

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, Last Hope Animal Rescue stated that Amari the pup is finally healthy and ready for adoption.

Police say on June 2nd, 2023 they found “Amari” near Bever Park suffering from a variety of health issues including heat exposure, heart failure, severe mange, and anemia. Officials say that Amari was wrapped in a blanket, unable to escape, and daytime temps were reaching the upper 80s at the time.

Investigators say that the conditions point to neglect and abuse at the hands of her previous owner(s).

Several weeks ago, Last Hope Animal Rescue gave a positive update on Amari’s status, saying that she had shown significant improvement to her health. Now, organizers say she’s fully recovered and ready to go.

Amari will be available for a meet and greet at this weekend at Barks & Brew! She is one of many adoptable dogs that will be at Guthridge Park in Hiawatha on Saturday from 2:00 pm-7:00 pm.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.