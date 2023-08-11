Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

After surprise season in 2022, Liberty “not gonna sneak up on anybody” in 2023

After Liberty’s upset of City High in at the week one “Clash at Kinnick,” quarterback Graham Beckman’s life started moving a lot faster.
By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - After Liberty’s upset of City High in at the week one “Clash at Kinnick,” quarterback Graham Beckman’s life started moving a lot faster.

After the game, Beckman was invited to Kinnick Stadium by the Iowa recruiting staff. Over the year he also garnered interest from Iowa State and UNI.

Even though it was his first full season as Liberty’s starting quarterback, it didn’t surprise his teammates or coaches.

“I mean obviously he’s a special talent,” said senior defensive lineman Cameron Hamers. “You think you’ve got him, the next second he’s gone.”

As the quarterback goes, the Lightning follow. Beckman was one of three all-staters for a team that had a school-best nine wins, including a district title, falling just short of the UNI Dome after a loss to Carlisle.

“I’ve still got blood in my mouth from that Carlisle game,” said Liberty head coach James Harris.

But that was last year. In 2023 Harris is setting new standards.

“Today’s accomplishments are tomorrow’s expectations right?” Harris said. “We’re not gonna sneak up on anybody.”

The challenges will be even steeper. Liberty is now in the highest football class, 5A, alongside rivals Iowa City West and City High.

But it doesn’t worry their man under center

“I just think we play our game. I don’t think it’s any different for 4A or 5A,” Beckman said. “We’ve got a lot of talent, offensively and defensively, so I think if we all stick together and play our game I think we’ll be fine.”

“We’re excited for the opportunity to play at the highest level of football, but we don’t take it lightly,” said Harris. “We understand that we have to be that much more prepared and dialed in.”

Liberty players say their goal is to win another district title and go to the UNI Dome for the first time in school history.

“Our kids are buying into what they’re hearing,” said Harris. “That gives me confidence.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wellman woman dies after crash in Iowa City, passenger in critical condition
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee...
13-year-old missing Eastern Iowa girl found safe
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
Iowa wide receiver Jack Johnson catches a pass during an NCAA college football practice,...
More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark up for national award and Iowans can vote for her

Latest News

Iowa wide receiver Jack Johnson catches a pass during an NCAA college football practice,...
More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation
Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team to host ‘Crossover at Kinnick’ scrimmage this fall
Hunter Lellig becomes the first Iowan to sign with the Heartlanders
Hunter Lellig becomes the first Iowan to sign with the Heartlanders
Prairie Legion team to compete in American Legion World Series
Prairie Legion team to compete in American Legion World Series