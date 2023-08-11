After surprise season in 2022, Liberty “not gonna sneak up on anybody” in 2023

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - After Liberty’s upset of City High in at the week one “Clash at Kinnick,” quarterback Graham Beckman’s life started moving a lot faster.

After the game, Beckman was invited to Kinnick Stadium by the Iowa recruiting staff. Over the year he also garnered interest from Iowa State and UNI.

Even though it was his first full season as Liberty’s starting quarterback, it didn’t surprise his teammates or coaches.

“I mean obviously he’s a special talent,” said senior defensive lineman Cameron Hamers. “You think you’ve got him, the next second he’s gone.”

As the quarterback goes, the Lightning follow. Beckman was one of three all-staters for a team that had a school-best nine wins, including a district title, falling just short of the UNI Dome after a loss to Carlisle.

“I’ve still got blood in my mouth from that Carlisle game,” said Liberty head coach James Harris.

But that was last year. In 2023 Harris is setting new standards.

“Today’s accomplishments are tomorrow’s expectations right?” Harris said. “We’re not gonna sneak up on anybody.”

The challenges will be even steeper. Liberty is now in the highest football class, 5A, alongside rivals Iowa City West and City High.

But it doesn’t worry their man under center

“I just think we play our game. I don’t think it’s any different for 4A or 5A,” Beckman said. “We’ve got a lot of talent, offensively and defensively, so I think if we all stick together and play our game I think we’ll be fine.”

“We’re excited for the opportunity to play at the highest level of football, but we don’t take it lightly,” said Harris. “We understand that we have to be that much more prepared and dialed in.”

Liberty players say their goal is to win another district title and go to the UNI Dome for the first time in school history.

“Our kids are buying into what they’re hearing,” said Harris. “That gives me confidence.”

