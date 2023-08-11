20-year-old Iowa man charged after leaving injured person in ditch following accident

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 20-year-old from Worthington has been charged after he left a person in a ditch and fled the scene of an accident.

On July 23rd, 2023, officials responded to the area of Holy Cross Rd and Prier Rd for a report of a single motor vehicle accident with injuries. The caller stated that two males were outside of the vehicle walking around and a 3rd male was unresponsive in a nearby ditch.

Officials say a 2014 Chevy Silverado was driving northbound on Holy Cross Rd when it left the roadway, went into a ditch, struck a farm access, and then rolled before coming to a stop. The vehicle struck a mailbox, fiber line box, and a Dubuque County road sign causing damage to all 3 items.

A witness who was driving by and saw the accident reported getting out of their vehicle, and seeing two males pulling a seriously injured person out of the wreckage and laying them down in a ditch. The two males then fled the scene into a nearby field.

The injured individual was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, which included broken bones, abrasions, fractured ribs, and a collapsed lung.

Officers on scene attempted to locate the two males in the field but were unsuccessful. Following an investigation, officers identified the driver of the truck as 20-year-old Ryan Cook. Officers contacted Cook via phone on August 4th, 2023. Cook allegedly admitted to being the driver of the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Neither Cook nor the other man gave the injured individual aid or contacted authorities regarding the injury.

Cook was charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of an Accident - Resulting in Serious Injury.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.