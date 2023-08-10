Show You Care
Warm and muggy conditions keep the weather active

By Joe Winters
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After an overall dry day, the weather turns more active again tonight.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Overnight into Friday we will see more showers and storms push across eastern Iowa. This is due to another system moving in from the northwest. It looks like we could see two rounds of storms, one in the morning and another later in the afternoon and evening.

The risk for severe thunderstorms on Friday, August 11, 2023.
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Friday, August 11, 2023.(KCRG)

A few of the storms could turn strong to severe so make sure you have the First Alert Weather App downloaded and set up. Another rain chance moves our way on Sunday with a cooler start to the work week on Monday. Have a great night!

