WAGNER TAILS: Stevie and Charlie & Henry

VINTON AND CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Stevie loves playing and running, and don’t worry he recovers quickly from crashes.

This fun loving cat is about 6 months old. Caretakers at Better Together Animal Rescue in Vinton say Stevie is outgoing, confident and playful.

Stevie would love a home with another furry friend. He gets along great with other cats and with dogs. As much as Stevie loves to play, he also makes time for a good snuggle. Once you give him attention, he only wants more. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

Two bonded pups are looking for a home together. Charlie the beagle mix and Henry the shepherd mix are both six years old. They’re available for adoption through Dogs Forever in Cedar Rapids.

They have always lived together, and we want it to stay that way. Charlie gets attached to his person and wants to stay close. Henry enjoys playtime and getting belly rubs. Henry has chronic allergies, but has been doing well the last few months.

The right family will make room in their home for both of these sweeties. Click HERE for the adoption application.

