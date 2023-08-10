Show You Care
Urbana man convicted of sexual exploitation of a child

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Urbana man was convicted of one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

In a press release, officials said 20-year-old Michael Heinitz pleaded guilty in federal court in Cedar Rapids last week.

Heinitz reportedly admitted during the plea hearing that he recorded sexually explicit videos of a four-year-old girl between August and September 2022.

Heinitz faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, along with a five-year term of supervised release.

He also faces a $250,000 fine and $55,100 in special assessments.

