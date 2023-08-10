Thursday marks three years since devastating derecho sweeps across Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The devastating Aug. 10 2020 derecho swept across Iowa becoming one of the worst derechos in U.S. history, leaving three Iowans dead.

It was also the costliest storm in U.S. history, causing billions in damage.

The storm started in southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska, gaining strength as it moved towards Iowa.

The National Weather Service said winds were around 140 miles an hour in some areas.

The storm left hundreds of thousands of people without power across the state for days. Several people were hurt in the storm.

Communities across the state have spent the last three years working to recover and rebuild.

People with ReLeaf in Cedar Rapids will commemorate the anniversary Thursday with a ceremony.

The City partnered with Trees Forever to start the ReLeaf program to replant trees after the storm. They are in the second year of a 10-year plan.

Organizers will unveil the first sign in Bever Park to acknowledge the program. The event starts at 9 a.m.

