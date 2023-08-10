Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Thursday marks three years since devastating derecho sweeps across Iowa

Thursday marks three years since a devastating Derecho swept across Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The devastating Aug. 10 2020 derecho swept across Iowa becoming one of the worst derechos in U.S. history, leaving three Iowans dead.

It was also the costliest storm in U.S. history, causing billions in damage.

The storm started in southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska, gaining strength as it moved towards Iowa.

The National Weather Service said winds were around 140 miles an hour in some areas.

The storm left hundreds of thousands of people without power across the state for days. Several people were hurt in the storm.

Communities across the state have spent the last three years working to recover and rebuild.

People with ReLeaf in Cedar Rapids will commemorate the anniversary Thursday with a ceremony.

The City partnered with Trees Forever to start the ReLeaf program to replant trees after the storm. They are in the second year of a 10-year plan.

Organizers will unveil the first sign in Bever Park to acknowledge the program. The event starts at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wellman woman dies after crash in Iowa City, passenger in critical condition
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee...
13-year-old missing Eastern Iowa girl found safe
Air-powered hot dog cannon to deliver food to Hawkeye fans at Kinnick
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark up for national award and Iowans can vote for her
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual

Latest News

MGN police lights
13-year-old girl hit by car while riding a bike in Dubuque
People in Marshall County are raising money for the family of a utility worker who died after...
People in Marshall County raise money for utility worker electrocuted in State Center
A 13-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a vehicle while riding her bike Tuesday...
13-year-old girl hit by car while riding a bike in Dubuque
People in Marshall County are raising money for the family of a utility worker who died after...
People in Marshall County raise money for utility worker electrocuted in State Center
2023 Iowa State Fair kicks off Thursday