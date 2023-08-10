Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Prairie Legion team to compete in American Legion World Series

Their first game will be broadcast on ESPN3 Thursday at noon.
By Jack Lido
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Prairie American Legion team is playing for a title in Shelby, North Carolina.

The team, which is sponsored by the Swisher American Legion, won the Great Lakes regional title in Michigan. It’ll now join seven other teams from across the United States.

Their first game will be broadcast on ESPN3 Thursday at noon.

“The most fun part is just hanging out with all your friends, winning baseball games,” said Prairie graduate Kade Knock. “Just good memories.”

It’s been an interesting last 24 hours for the team. On their journey from Michigan to North Carolina, their plane had to make an emergency landing in Chicago. After about 18 hours the team made it to the Charlotte Airport after midnight early Wednesday.

Though, the players says it was well worth it.

“Both my grandparents were in the military and they were both involved in the American Legion,” said Prairie graduate Maddux Frese. “It’s cool to represent everyone back in Iowa.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
Wellman woman dies after crash in Iowa City, passenger in critical condition
On July 8th, 2023, Shah was charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.
Employee arrested after assaulting customer in Dubuque business
FILE - Eric Church performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Church (AP Photo/Ed Rode,...
Country artists draw most ticket sales at this year’s Iowa State Fair Grandstand
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee...
13-year-old missing Eastern Iowa girl found safe

Latest News

Hunter Lellig becomes the first Iowan to sign with the Heartlanders
Hunter Lellig becomes the first Iowan to sign with the Heartlanders
Matt Campbell says he can’t rule out a multi-QB system, as competition continues
Matt Campbell says he can’t rule out a multi-QB system, as competition continues
People can go online to vote once a day for the next week - and voting is now open.
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark up for national award and Iowans can vote for her
Staff with University of Northern Iowa got a sneak peek at the butter sculpture of Kurt Warner...
Univ. of Northern Iowa gives sneak peek of Kurt Warner butter sculpture