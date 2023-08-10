Prairie Legion team to compete in American Legion World Series

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Prairie American Legion team is playing for a title in Shelby, North Carolina.

The team, which is sponsored by the Swisher American Legion, won the Great Lakes regional title in Michigan. It’ll now join seven other teams from across the United States.

Their first game will be broadcast on ESPN3 Thursday at noon.

“The most fun part is just hanging out with all your friends, winning baseball games,” said Prairie graduate Kade Knock. “Just good memories.”

It’s been an interesting last 24 hours for the team. On their journey from Michigan to North Carolina, their plane had to make an emergency landing in Chicago. After about 18 hours the team made it to the Charlotte Airport after midnight early Wednesday.

Though, the players says it was well worth it.

“Both my grandparents were in the military and they were both involved in the American Legion,” said Prairie graduate Maddux Frese. “It’s cool to represent everyone back in Iowa.”

