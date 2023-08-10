People in Marshall County raise money for utility worker electrocuted in State Center

STATE CENTER, Iowa (KCCI) - People in Marshall County are raising money for the family of a utility worker who died after being electrocuted in State Center on Tuesday.

Jacob Weuve had worked for State Center Electrical Utilities for 13 years.

Police did not release specific details about what work was being done or where it happened.

Heather Niedermann, a close friend of Weuve’s wife, set up a jar for donations at her business, T2K Nutrition, in Marshalltown.

Since posting about it on Facebook, she says people who live outside of town have asked how they could help.

She has since also shared her Venmo with people.

“She’s like even if it reaches one person and it’s $5, it’s $5 that can go towards her kids or food on their table to help through this time,” Niedermann said.

Anyone looking to help the family can go to the T2K Facebook page.

Niedermann says they’ll eventually have a weekend fundraiser for the family.

All updates about this will be found on the Facebook page.

