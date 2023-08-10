Show You Care
Owner of ‘Just Dogs Rescue’ in Tipton officially charged with animal neglect

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office filed against the owner of ‘Just Dogs Rescue’, Linda Boots.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office removed 39 dogs from their facility in Tipton due to unsafe conditions back in July 2023. Multiple animal welfare inspection reports from July 2021 through January 2023 show the facility was found non-compliant.

Officials say inspection reports said the facility had a strong ammonia odor and residue of fecal matter and hair were found on enclosure walls, gates, drains, and floors. Some enclosures reportedly had rust and sharp edges, and some of its lights were not in working condition.

The reports go on to say the facility has also failed to complete disease prevention and control programs, and a dog named Sugar died in January.

Animal Welfare Inspectors repeatedly noted the facility was in need of repairs, cleaning, and sanitizing, remarking that the facility had multiple consecutive non-compliant inspections.

Linda Boots was charged with 31 counts of Animal Neglect with no Injury and 8 counts of Animal Neglect with Injury.

