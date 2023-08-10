Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Nice today, storms possible overnight and again late Friday

Today is a quiet and fairly nice August day ahead of another round of rain and thunderstorms.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is a quiet and fairly nice August day ahead of another round of rain and thunderstorms.

Today highs climb back to the low 80s in the north and mid 80s in our central and southern zones. There should be plenty of sunshine but a few more clouds and even an isolated shower could pop up this afternoon during peak heating, but most will stay dry.

Overnight look for some storms to move in from central Iowa that will be around early Friday morning. The prime time for this will be between 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., from west to east. Some of these storms could be a bit strong, with gusty winds the biggest threat. While some isolated showers are possible following this, most of the daytime will be dry Friday with additional scattered showers and some thunderstorms developing late. This is another time for some strong to severe storms, with damaging wind and large hail the primary threats. Timing on this would be from mid-afternoon into the evening. You should stay weather aware during this time, especially if you have Friday evening plans out and about.

Showers and storms are possible later tonight.
Showers and storms are possible later tonight.(KCRG)
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Friday, August 11, 2023.
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Friday, August 11, 2023.(KCRG)

We’ll have a break from rain on Saturday with another round of storms possible for the end of the weekend. Again, the threat of some strong storms is there. The best chance for this appears to be later in the day in eastern Iowa, but we’ll be watching the timing on this between now and then for any changes. Behind this, temperatures back into the upper 70s and lower 80s with generally dry weather next week.

The risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, August 13, 2023.
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, August 13, 2023.(KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wellman woman dies after crash in Iowa City, passenger in critical condition
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee...
13-year-old missing Eastern Iowa girl found safe
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
Air-powered hot dog cannon to deliver food to Hawkeye fans at Kinnick
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark up for national award and Iowans can vote for her

Latest News

Today is a quiet and fairly nice August day ahead of another round of rain and thunderstorms.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday, Afternoon, August 10th
Showers and storms are possible later tonight.
Dense fog possible early, storms make a return tonight
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson looks back on the August 2020 derecho, and...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday morning, August 10