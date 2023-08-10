Nice today, storms possible overnight and again late Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is a quiet and fairly nice August day ahead of another round of rain and thunderstorms.

Today highs climb back to the low 80s in the north and mid 80s in our central and southern zones. There should be plenty of sunshine but a few more clouds and even an isolated shower could pop up this afternoon during peak heating, but most will stay dry.

Overnight look for some storms to move in from central Iowa that will be around early Friday morning. The prime time for this will be between 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., from west to east. Some of these storms could be a bit strong, with gusty winds the biggest threat. While some isolated showers are possible following this, most of the daytime will be dry Friday with additional scattered showers and some thunderstorms developing late. This is another time for some strong to severe storms, with damaging wind and large hail the primary threats. Timing on this would be from mid-afternoon into the evening. You should stay weather aware during this time, especially if you have Friday evening plans out and about.

Showers and storms are possible later tonight. (KCRG)

The risk for severe thunderstorms on Friday, August 11, 2023. (KCRG)

We’ll have a break from rain on Saturday with another round of storms possible for the end of the weekend. Again, the threat of some strong storms is there. The best chance for this appears to be later in the day in eastern Iowa, but we’ll be watching the timing on this between now and then for any changes. Behind this, temperatures back into the upper 70s and lower 80s with generally dry weather next week.

The risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, August 13, 2023. (KCRG)

