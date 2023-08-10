New exhibit in Kalona preserves local history

KALONA, Iowa (KCRG) - A new exhibit in Kalona is showing people what life looked like in the early 20th century.

Last summer, we first told you about the Kalona Historical Village’s latest project, a tribute to the pioneers who built the town and its early history.

KCRG-TV9′s Becky Phelps visited the new exhibit and tells us the impact it hopes to have.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.