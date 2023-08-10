More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of an ongoing investigation into unlawful sports wagering activities, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has charged Harry Reginald Bracy II, Arland Richard Bruce IV, Jack Thomas Johnson, Owen O’Brien with Tampering With Records.

According to the criminal complaint, Harry Bracy II placed 65 mobile bets while underage. Eight of those bets were on University of Iowa sporting events while he was an athlete on Iowa’s football team. Officials say that Bracy II engaged in a scheme with Arland Richard Bruce IV to disguise their identities while conducting transactions.

Bruce IV is alleged to have placed 132 bets while underage, with 19 of them being on University of Iowa football events while he was a player.

Jack Johnson allegedly placed 380 bets while underage, totaling over $1,800. The criminal complaint says that Johnson placed four wagers on Iowa football games while he was a player.

Owen O’Brien is alleged to have placed over 350 bets on sports while underage, totaling over $3,047. Three of those wagers were on Iowa football events during the 2022 season while he worked for the Iowa Football program.

Iowa State Cyclone Jirehl Brock is charged with placing 13 wagers on Iowa State Basketball events and 4 wagers on Iowa State football events while a player on the team.

Isaiah Lee has been charged with placing 21 bets on Iowa State University football events while being a player for the team.

Jacob Remsburg has been charged with placing 273 sports wagers totaling over $1,108. Six of those wagers were allegedly on NCAA-sanctioned basketball and football wents while being an Iowa State football player.

Deshawn Hanika has also been charged with placing 288 bets on sporting events totaling over $1,262. 70 of those bets were on Iowa State University basketball games while he was an Iowa State football player.

“These charges stem from an extensive investigation by the DCI,” said Johnson County Attorney Rachel Zimmermann Smith. “The investigation is ongoing, and we are committed to ensuring a thorough and fair process.”

All the previously listed players were charged with Tampering with Records. They join other Hawkeye and Cyclone athletes charged as part of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.