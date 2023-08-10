Matt Campbell says he can’t rule out a multi-QB system, as competition continues

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - With Hunter Dekkers absent from fall camp, Matt Campbell has to chose a new signal caller for at least the next three weeks.

Of the four quarterbacks on the roster, only one, Rocco Becht, has Division I experience.

Campbell also praise true freshman J.J. Kohl and Butte College transfer Tanner Hughes.

“We’ve split those reps through practice with all three guys, you’ve seen all three guys get reps,” Matt Campbell said. “Today if we went into a football game you would go into the game and all three players would play.”

“Now is that where we’re at as we continue to move through camp? That’s why you have practice and camp and you continue to watch it.”

Campbell didn’t rule out a two-quarterback system.

“At Toledo for four years we played two QBs through the entire game,” he said.

Campbell also reference two-quarterback approaches in 2017 - with Jacob Park and Kyle Kept - and 2016 - with Jacob Park and Joel Lanning.

“We know how to handle those situations for sure.”

