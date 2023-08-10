Many still feel emotional impacts 3 years after 2020 derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been 3 years since the 2020 derecho ripped through Cedar Rapids, causing billions of dollars and damage and lasting impacts on many. As city officials continue to build natural resources back up to pre-derecho levels, many others are still working to rebuild other aspects of their lives.

Ben Snyder is one Cedar Rapidian who still vividly remembers what he saw, smelled, and felt as the 2020 derecho ripped through his community. The lasting damage to his house is a constant reminder.

“The siding on our house in places still needs to get fixed, our fence we had put in a week before and that got smashed up, then the underside of the porch roof was damaged as well,” said Snyder.

But those memories don’t just pop up on the anniversary. Many are reminded of August 10th, 2020 every time the weather mimics that day.

“When there’s a forecast like I believe we saw in April with hyped-up severe weather coming our way, yeah some of those anxieties would kick in,” said Snyder.

According to mental health counselor, Dan Louzek, anxiety and concern that a storm as damaging could come through again is normal after experiencing something like the derecho.

High winds, thunderstorms, and even sunny skies can be a trigger.

“Even years later a really pivotal event in one’s life can signal, ‘Do I need to be safe?” said Louzek.

He says when someone has something really bad happen to them, their inner self concludes that it could happen again. And various reactions to those triggers - whether it be increased heart rate, quickening breath, or something else - is the body’s way of protecting.

He says sometimes it’s best to acknowledge those feelings, and other times it can be useful to find coping practices.

“Talking to other people. It’s very common, and around Cedar Rapids when we start to talk about the weather, a lot of us talk about our derecho experiences and once one person starts, a lot of people will start - that’s a coping.”

