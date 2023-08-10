Show You Care
Local restaurant getting ready to open after struggling since 2020 derecho

By Victoria Wong
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday marks three years since the derecho damaged the Rio Burritos food truck.

“If it wasn’t for my family, I wouldn’t be able to do it ‘cause I can’t do it on my own,” said Phoebe Rios, the owner of Rio Burritos.

Phoebe said it’s been an emotional roller coaster to keep the Rio Burritos dream alive. A tree fell on the food truck she helped run for five years during the 2020 derecho. They eventually had to sell the damaged truck. After waiting out the Covid-19 pandemic, Rio Burritos opened a ghost kitchen, only to see that building close down seven months later.

“You really just can’t control everything and it’s been really just a huge learning opportunity but I know we’re in the right spot now,” said Phoebe.

That makes the move to a permanent home that much sweeter for this restaurant. It started moving in furniture last week to this spot on First Avenue Northeast near Armar Drive. Their offering carry-out orders for now and plan to open fully next week.

Delilah Rios is Phoebe’s daughter. She said seeing her mom’s efforts has inspired her. She’s now a manager at the restaurant.

“Just doing this for so long, it’s definitely become a passion of mine as well,” said Delilah.

After renovating the new kitchen and setting up a full restaurant, the family is simply excited to see their dream continue.

“It’s something that’s helped us build relationships with a lot of people,” said Delilah.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

