Iowa musician wins international music award

VINING, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Vining, Iowa won the International Singer Songwriters Association’s 2023 Storyteller/Songwriter Award during an award show in Atlanta on Aug. 5.

The association, which represents more than 16,000 independent singer/songwriters around the world, said Todd Apfel was nominated and chosen for the award by its members. Award winners from the past two years pick the current year’s winner after the nominations are made.

Apfel, who was the only Iowa representative nominated for the award, recently released his third album, called “Whiskey.”

“Todd stated he was totally surprised and honored as an artist from Iowa for being chosen as the best songwriter in the world by his peers,” the association wrote in a press release.

The association said Apfel recently retired as the Zoning Administrator from Tama and Marshall Counties.

