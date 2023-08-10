Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team to host ‘Crossover at Kinnick’ scrimmage this fall

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball team is set to host an outdoor scrimmage this fall at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawks will face DePaul in “Crossover at Kinnick” at 3 p.m. on Oct. 15.

“We’re super excited to play in front of the best fans in the country inside Kinnick Stadium,” Senior Gabbie Marshall said in a press release. “We’re thankful to have an administration that gives us this platform to elevate our sport.”

Proceeds from the event will support the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Hawkeyes women’s basketball season ticket holders from 2022 will get early access to purchase tickets at 9 a.m. on Aug. 15.

Then UI contributors and football season ticket holders will be able to buy tickets on Aug. 16, before the public gets their chance on Aug. 17.

The scrimmage will be broadcast on B1G+ and the Hawkeye Radio Network.

The university said the event would be moved to Carver-Hawkeye Arena if there is inclement weather.

The 2023-24 Iowa women’s basketball season starts on Nov. 6, when the Hawks face Fairleigh Dickinson.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.