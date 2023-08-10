Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa expands support for CDL training with infrastructure grants

Grant applications will be accepted at IowaGrants.gov and are due on Monday, September 25,...
Grant applications will be accepted at IowaGrants.gov and are due on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 2:00 PM.(WGEM)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has announced an Iowa CDL infrastructure Grant that will provide $5 million in grants to help train individuals working to receive their commercial driver’s license.

Governor Reynolds previously announced nearly $3 million in grants to support 46 employer programs that prepare drivers for meeting CDL requirements. This new opportunity focuses on Community College programs by assisting them with building, purchasing, or remodeling CDL training infrastructure.

“Here in Iowa, we need to do everything we can to help get more skilled, qualified drivers on the road – and that work has to include easing the pathway to a CDL,” said Governor Reynolds. “With this unique grant program, Community Colleges will have the opportunity to upgrade facilities, find more space, or purchase newer equipment to keep their program competitive while attracting the Iowans who can help meet the demand for drivers.”

Grant applications will be accepted at IowaGrants.gov and are due on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 2:00 PM. 

For more information on the requirements and application process, visit this link. A grant webinar will take place on Thursday, August 24 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Interested applicants can RSVP by visiting this link.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wellman woman dies after crash in Iowa City, passenger in critical condition
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee...
13-year-old missing Eastern Iowa girl found safe
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
Air-powered hot dog cannon to deliver food to Hawkeye fans at Kinnick
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark up for national award and Iowans can vote for her

Latest News

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa...
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for producing child pornography
Adventureland Park Sky Ride (Courtesy: Angie Dennis-McMann)
Adventureland to auction chair from Sky Ride to support children’s charity
The 48th Annual Saint Jude Sweet Corn Festival begins Friday in Cedar Rapids.
People work to husk 18,000 ears of corn ahead of St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival
The Veterans Memorial Building on Mays Island in downtown Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival organization to move into iconic downtown building