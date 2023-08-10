Iowa expands support for CDL training with infrastructure grants

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has announced an Iowa CDL infrastructure Grant that will provide $5 million in grants to help train individuals working to receive their commercial driver’s license.

Governor Reynolds previously announced nearly $3 million in grants to support 46 employer programs that prepare drivers for meeting CDL requirements. This new opportunity focuses on Community College programs by assisting them with building, purchasing, or remodeling CDL training infrastructure.

“Here in Iowa, we need to do everything we can to help get more skilled, qualified drivers on the road – and that work has to include easing the pathway to a CDL,” said Governor Reynolds. “With this unique grant program, Community Colleges will have the opportunity to upgrade facilities, find more space, or purchase newer equipment to keep their program competitive while attracting the Iowans who can help meet the demand for drivers.”

Grant applications will be accepted at IowaGrants.gov and are due on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 2:00 PM.

For more information on the requirements and application process, visit this link. A grant webinar will take place on Thursday, August 24 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Interested applicants can RSVP by visiting this link.

