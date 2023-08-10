Hunter Lellig becomes the first Iowan to sign with the Heartlanders

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Hunter Lellig’s hockey journey is coming full circle.

“My dad took me down to Young Arena in Waterloo and just kind of pulled me around. I loved it,” he said about getting started in the sport.

Earlier this week, the defenseman signed his first professional contract with the ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders.

“You kind of work your whole life to play pro going through juniors and college,” Lellig said. “It was also a goal to play hockey for a living.”

His contract brings the 24-year-old Waterloo native back to the Hawkeye State.

“This is where my journey started. Not necessarily in Iowa City, but in Iowa playing in Davenport, Des Moines, Mason City, all over the place. It’s cool to finally be able to play in Iowa again. The game of hockey is growing too which is cool for me, the state, my family, everybody,” Lellig said.

“He gets to play close to home. I think it’s something the fans can kind of gravitate to being a guy from Iowa,” Iowa Heartlanders head coach Derek Damon said. “Now we’re hoping he gets to continue his career here and have a successful one.”

After playing in the USHL with the Waterloo Black Hawks, Lellig played five collegiate seasons splitting his time between Minnesota Duluth and Bowling Green.

“Hunter brings that toughness that we’re looking for on the back end. He’s hard to play against. It’s not going to be easy to get to the front of the net, which is what we want,” Damon said.

Lellig won a national championship with Duluth in 2019. Damon says players like Lellig, who come from high-caliber programs, already know what it takes to be a pro.

“Where they are constantly winning, they know what it’s like. They know what it takes and they’re ready to come in,” Damon said. “It’s not something we have to pull out of them. They come in, they’re ready to go, they do their job, so that when they’re out there ready for the game, they’re ready to go.”

Joining the Heartlanders means Lellig will reunite with his former UMD teammate Jesse Jacques.

“I lived with Jesse for three years in Duluth, so we’ve done a lot together. It will be fun to have him around again,” Lellig said.

He also expects to see plenty of family in the seats at Xtream Arena this fall.

“I have a lot of family in Davenport that haven’t seen me play in a while because I was at Bowling Green and Duluth and it’s a little far, but they’re excited to come down and watch,” he said.

