Dubuque man charged after police say he held a knife to child’s neck

Court documents allege Ricky Brooks, of Dubuque, held a knife up to the neck of his...
Court documents allege Ricky Brooks, of Dubuque, held a knife up to the neck of his two-year-old son at Jackson Park in July.(Dubuque Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents say a Dubuque man allegedly held a knife up to the neck of his two-year-old son at Jackson Park in July.

Police arrested 28-year-old Ricky Brooks on Wednesday.

Prosecutors charged him with assault while displaying a weapon and child endangerment.

Court documents say traffic camera footage show Brooks and his wife interacting with a group while sitting at a picnic table at the park.

Police say the footage shows him standing up, approaching the child in a stroller, and holding the knife up to the right side of the child’s neck for a second or two before his wife pulls him away.

The child was not hurt.

Court documents say Brooks later admitted to the incident to police, and turned over a neon orange and black folding knife.

Investigators say he admitted that he held up the knife because he was frustrated the child was not listening.

