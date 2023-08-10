Dubuque man charged after police say he held a knife to child’s neck

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents say a Dubuque man allegedly held a knife up to the neck of his two-year-old son at Jackson Park in July.

Police arrested 28-year-old Ricky Brooks on Wednesday.

Prosecutors charged him with assault while displaying a weapon and child endangerment.

Court documents say traffic camera footage show Brooks and his wife interacting with a group while sitting at a picnic table at the park.

Police say the footage shows him standing up, approaching the child in a stroller, and holding the knife up to the right side of the child’s neck for a second or two before his wife pulls him away.

The child was not hurt.

Court documents say Brooks later admitted to the incident to police, and turned over a neon orange and black folding knife.

Investigators say he admitted that he held up the knife because he was frustrated the child was not listening.

