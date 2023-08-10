DeSantis to hold meet and greet in Coralville Thursday

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A GOP candidate in the race for the Republican Presidential nomination will be in eastern Iowa on Thursday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Coralville for a meet and greet.

He is headed around the state on a bus tour hosted by his Super PAC Never Back Down.

He and his wife are set to be at the Iowa River Power Restaurant at 11:30 a.m.

