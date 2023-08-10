Dense fog possible early, storms make a return tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another summer morning with some patchy dense fog, but it leads into an overall decent summer day.

Visibility conditions will vary across different parts of the viewing area, but where fog is present it is fairly dense. Be ready for those changing conditions, especially in the southeast half of so of the viewing area. The fog should begin to diminish within a few hours after daybreak as temperatures begin to warm up. With a fair amount of sunshine throughout the day, highs should reach the mid 80s for most. An isolated shower could pop up this afternoon during peak heating, but most will stay dry.

That may not be the case later tonight, as showers and storms that develop to our west this evening push into this part of the state. The prime time for this will be between 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., from west to east. Some of these storms could be a bit strong, with gusty winds the biggest threat. Skies will clear out for the rest of the day, with temperatures warming into the upper 80s.

Another chance for some scattered storms arrives later in the day with a weak front moving through. This is another time for some strong to severe storms, with damaging wind and large hail the primary threats. Timing on this would be from mid-afternoon into the evening. You should stay weather aware during this time, especially if you have Friday evening plans out and about.

The risk for severe thunderstorms on Friday, August 11, 2023. (KCRG)

Saturday will be another break from more active weather, but the next storm system is quick to follow by Sunday. This time frame carries some risk for strong to severe storms, as well, so it’s another one to keep in mind as you consider your weekend plans. The best chance for this appears to be later in the day in eastern Iowa, but we’ll be watching the timing on this between now and then for any changes.

The risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, August 13, 2023. (KCRG)

Modestly cooler and quieter weather arrives by early next week, with highs hanging around 80 and lower dew points.

