Democrats try to counter GOP presence at State Fair

Des Moines, Iowa - The Iowa State Fair opened Thursday with a million visitors expected to pass through the gates... and some of them want to be president. The State Fair may be the most important Iowa political event before the January Caucuses. Republican candidates are trying to gain name recognition and win over Caucus goers. Despite a muted presence, Democrats are at the fair trying to counter the Republican message.

The date for Iowa’s Democratic Caucus is still in limbo. Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart says the Central Committee still has to vote on the date and they’ll know more in September

Though much of the media attention at the fair this week is on Republican presidential candidates, Hart says there’s still value in coming and talking to voters.

“It’s early yet but what matters to Iowans is the things that affect them personally and so we’re going to continue to tell this message that President Biden is delivering on the things that matter,” Hart said.

Hart said the fair is a unique opportunity to get a feel of what’s important to voters.

“It’s just that we can get the feel for what’s going on. So I think that’s really important. Again, how Iowa has always done being first in the nation, we know how to ask questions. We know how to do our research. We know how to get to the bottom of things,” Hart said.

Deborah Peno says her family has been coming to the state fair for generations. Peno says her favorite thing about the fair is. “Well, we like to people-watch.”

Though Peno votes Republican, she agrees with Hart on the importance of politicians coming to the fair to talk to voters.

“They get out and they get to meet the Iowans and see what we have to say, what we think. And I think it’s just good that they do come and get to listen to the people,” Peno said.

We asked Hart if they’d try to get their caucus’ first in the nation status back in 2028 if they can’t get it this time. Hart says she hopes the DNC is paying attention to the work Iowa Democrats are doing.

