Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for producing child pornography

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, a 43-year-old man from Davenport was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for the production and possession of child pornography.

According to court records, William Richard Trudell was identified as a person of interest following a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip reported images of child pornography that had been uploaded to a social media platform.

Officials traced the email that was used to upload the images back to Trudell. During a search of Trudell’s electronic devices, officials located hundreds of images of child pornography.

An investigation also revealed that Trudell had been sexually abusing a minor over a three-year period, and that he had filmed and photographed the abuse.

Following his prison sentence, Trudell must also serve an 8-year term of supervised release.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

