Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival organization to move into iconic downtown building

The Veterans Memorial Building on Mays Island in downtown Cedar Rapids.
The Veterans Memorial Building on Mays Island in downtown Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival said the organization is moving into the Veterans Memorial Building on Mays Island by the end of August.

The move will mark a return to the downtown Cedar Rapids area for the nonprofit organization, which was forced to leave the downtown area after the 2008 flood.

The building has been featured in the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival button designs for years due to its prominent location that positions it as a backdrop for the Independence Day fireworks displays.

The organization’s offices will be located on the first floor of the First Avenue side of the building. Veterans are able to park on the First and Second Avenue Bridges for free, with the proper window sticker displayed.

The iconic downtown Cedar Rapids building has held many organizations, city departments and local veterans clubs since 1927. It has also served as a rental venue for various events.

