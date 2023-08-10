Cedar Rapids Community School District now has all-electric school buses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Community School District celebrated the arrival of all-electric school buses, before the start of the school year, with a ribbon cutting. The district now has two new electric buses and charging stations. The head of the district’s transportation system pointed to the electric busses reducing greenhouse gases and exposure to pollutants. Cedar Rapids Community Schools Superintendent said this technology will also be a tool in the classroom.

“By embracing this new technology our students will be able to learn firsthand about renewable energy sustainable transportation and the importance of making an eco-conscience decision,” said Dr. Tawana Grover, Cedar Rapids Community Schools Superintendent.

These are the first all-electric buses to operate in an Iowa school district. The buses have a range of up to 120 miles.

