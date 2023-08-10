Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids Community School District now has all-electric school buses

By Victoria Wong
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Community School District celebrated the arrival of all-electric school buses, before the start of the school year, with a ribbon cutting. The district now has two new electric buses and charging stations. The head of the district’s transportation system pointed to the electric busses reducing greenhouse gases and exposure to pollutants. Cedar Rapids Community Schools Superintendent said this technology will also be a tool in the classroom.

“By embracing this new technology our students will be able to learn firsthand about renewable energy sustainable transportation and the importance of making an eco-conscience decision,” said Dr. Tawana Grover, Cedar Rapids Community Schools Superintendent.

These are the first all-electric buses to operate in an Iowa school district. The buses have a range of up to 120 miles.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wellman woman dies after crash in Iowa City, passenger in critical condition
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee...
13-year-old missing Eastern Iowa girl found safe
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark up for national award and Iowans can vote for her
Air-powered hot dog cannon to deliver food to Hawkeye fans at Kinnick

Latest News

Thursday marks three years since a devastating Derecho swept across Iowa.
Many still feel emotional impacts 3 years after 2020 derecho
Thursday marks three years since the derecho damaged the Rio Burritos food truck.
Local restaurant getting ready to open after struggling since 2020 derecho
39 dogs recovered from “Just Dogs Rescue” in Tipton
Owner of ‘Just Dogs Rescue’ in Tipton officially charged with animal neglect
More football players at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University are facing charges...
More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged in sports wagering