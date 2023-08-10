Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Biden welcoming Australian leader to White House for state dinner in October

President Joe Biden speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M....
President Joe Biden speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M. Biden is making the case that his policies of financial and tax incentives have revived U.S. manufacturing. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden will welcome Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the White House on Oct. 25 for the visit and state dinner that the U.S. promised when Biden had to scrap a stop in Australia earlier this year to focus on debt limit talks in Washington.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Wednesday that the visit would “underscore the deep and enduring alliance between the United States and Australia and the two nations’ shared commitment to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

Biden last May curtailed an Asia-Pacific trip that was to have included stops in Australia and Papua New Guinea because he needed to return to Washington because of the debt limit crisis.

The scuttling of two of the three legs of the overseas trip — Biden did visit Japan for a Group of Seven summit with leaders of some of the world’s major economies — was a foreign policy setback for an administration that has made putting a greater focus on the Pacific region central to its global outreach.

Albanese said in a statement his visit would be “an important opportunity to discuss our ambitious climate and clean energy transition, and shared goal of a strong, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
Wellman woman dies after crash in Iowa City, passenger in critical condition
On July 8th, 2023, Shah was charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.
Employee arrested after assaulting customer in Dubuque business
FILE - Eric Church performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Church (AP Photo/Ed Rode,...
Country artists draw most ticket sales at this year’s Iowa State Fair Grandstand
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee...
13-year-old missing Eastern Iowa girl found safe

Latest News

Hunter Lellig becomes the first Iowan to sign with the Heartlanders
Heartlanders sign first Iowa native - Waterloo's Hunter Lellig
Pablo Vicente, 33, is charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of 20-year-old...
Man accused of killing girlfriend, leaving kids with body for 3 days
Prosecutors say the victim's boyfriend killed her and disposed of her body in a dumpster near...
Man killed girlfriend in front of their kids during fight, officials say
Prairie Legion team to compete in American Legion World Series
Prairie Legion team to compete in American Legion World Series