Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Adventureland to auction chair from Sky Ride to support children’s charity

Adventureland Park Sky Ride (Courtesy: Angie Dennis-McMann)
Adventureland Park Sky Ride (Courtesy: Angie Dennis-McMann)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Adventureland fans will have a chance to take home a chair from the park’s iconic Sky Ride while supporting the nonprofit Give Kids the World Village.

Staff with the park in Altoona said this new auction comes after they found success with their previous auction of a boat from the park’s old Log Ride, which raised $5,100 for the nonprofit.

The auction for the Sky Ride chair is live now and continues until Aug. 16.

It leads up to Adventureland’s upcoming Coasting for Kids event, which brings families and roller coaster enthusiasts in for a day of nonstop rides while supporting Give Kids the World Village.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wellman woman dies after crash in Iowa City, passenger in critical condition
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee...
13-year-old missing Eastern Iowa girl found safe
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
Air-powered hot dog cannon to deliver food to Hawkeye fans at Kinnick
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark up for national award and Iowans can vote for her

Latest News

The Veterans Memorial Building on Mays Island in downtown Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival organization to move into iconic downtown building
Urbana man convicted of sexual exploitation of a child
An Amber Alert has been issued in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Henry Earl...
LIVE: Henry Dinkins murder trial begins Thursday
A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
LIVE: Henry Dinkins murder trial began Thursday