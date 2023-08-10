Adventureland to auction chair from Sky Ride to support children’s charity

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Adventureland fans will have a chance to take home a chair from the park’s iconic Sky Ride while supporting the nonprofit Give Kids the World Village.

Staff with the park in Altoona said this new auction comes after they found success with their previous auction of a boat from the park’s old Log Ride, which raised $5,100 for the nonprofit.

The auction for the Sky Ride chair is live now and continues until Aug. 16.

It leads up to Adventureland’s upcoming Coasting for Kids event, which brings families and roller coaster enthusiasts in for a day of nonstop rides while supporting Give Kids the World Village.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.