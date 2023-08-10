Show You Care
2023 Iowa State Fair kicks off Thursday

The 2023 Iowa State Fair kicks off on Thursday. This year's theme is "The Best Days Ever."
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2023 Iowa State Fair kicks off on Thursday, with the theme “The Best Days Ever,” and people are already getting into the spirit.

On Wednesday, organizers held the annual State Fair parade in downtown Des Moines.

Thousands of people gathered to watch high school marching bands and floats go by.

This year’s state fair will feature the classics like livestock shows, the giant slide, and the traditional butter cow.

The butter exhibit will also feature three historic Iowa Athletes - Caitlin Clark, Jack Trice, and Kurt Warner.

The Grandstand act for Thursday features For King and Country.

Fairgoers will also have the option to try 64 new foods.

Of those foods, three are competing for the “People’s Choice Best New Food” contest.

That includes the Bacon Grinder Ball, the Watcha Smokin’s Iowa Twinkie, and What’s your Cheez’s deep-fried bacon brisket Mac and Cheese grilled cheese.

Fairgoers can try all three and vote for their favorite until Monday. The winner will be announced on Aug. 16.

The fair runs until Sunday, Aug. 20.

