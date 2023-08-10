Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

13-year-old girl hit by car while riding a bike in Dubuque

A 13-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a vehicle while riding her bike Tuesday afternoon in Dubuque.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 13-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a vehicle while riding her bike Tuesday afternoon in Dubuque.

The Telegraph Herald reports it happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Rockdale Road and Grandview Avenue.

Police say the driver was on Rockdale Road while the child rode her bike on Grandview. That’s when the bike and vehicle collided.

Police say the child was taken to the hospital for injuries. Officials have not provided an update on her condition.

Police cited the driver for failure to yield right of way.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wellman woman dies after crash in Iowa City, passenger in critical condition
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee...
13-year-old missing Eastern Iowa girl found safe
Air-powered hot dog cannon to deliver food to Hawkeye fans at Kinnick
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark up for national award and Iowans can vote for her
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual

Latest News

A new exhibit in Kalona is showing people what life looked like in the early 20th century.
New exhibit in Kalona preserves local history
Thursday marks three years since the devastating Aug. 10, 2020 derecho.
A look back at the timeline of the Aug. 10, 2020 derecho
People in Marshall County are raising money for the family of a utility worker who died after...
People in Marshall County raise money for utility worker electrocuted in State Center
A 13-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a vehicle while riding her bike Tuesday...
13-year-old girl hit by car while riding a bike in Dubuque