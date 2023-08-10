13-year-old girl hit by car while riding a bike in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 13-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a vehicle while riding her bike Tuesday afternoon in Dubuque.

The Telegraph Herald reports it happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Rockdale Road and Grandview Avenue.

Police say the driver was on Rockdale Road while the child rode her bike on Grandview. That’s when the bike and vehicle collided.

Police say the child was taken to the hospital for injuries. Officials have not provided an update on her condition.

Police cited the driver for failure to yield right of way.

