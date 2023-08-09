Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

What caused pink & purple slime to appear in Buffalo Run of Big Spirit Lake?

Bright pink and purple slime could be seen in the Buffalo Run area of Big Spirit Lake over the...
Bright pink and purple slime could be seen in the Buffalo Run area of Big Spirit Lake over the weekend.(Spirit Lake Protective Association)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - A bright pink and purple slime found on the water in the Buffalo Run area of Big Spirit Lake was likely a byproduct of a recent heavy algae bloom. That’s according to Mike Hawkins, a fisheries biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

“A lot of blue-green algae that had bloomed out on the lake had been concentrated into that area. Kind of a real thick layer of blue-green algae that was decaying and that purple sulfur bacteria took advantage of the situation and bloomed,” said Hawkins in an interview with KUOO Radio. “We don’t see large areas of it like that very commonly but that’s what it was and no danger to that. Purple sulfur bacteria is just simply a sign of a low oxygen condition right there in that decaying mass of organic material.”

Hawkins said algae blooms have been very heavy in many areas this summer due largely to the weather conditions.

“I think a lot of it has to do with really high water temperatures and some fairly stagnant weather conditions with little to no wind that caused those large blooms to occur out on the lake and then subsequently blow into the shoreline,” explained Hawkins.

He also said it’s a sign we need to continue to work on reducing nutrients getting into the lakes.

“We have a lot of phosphorous in the lakes that’s loaded in over the last 100 or so years and we’ve got to continue to work on those practices that we know that work: keeping soil in its place, reducing inputs of nutrients to the lakes as best we can with shoreline protections and making sure that any waste products are managed correctly,” said Hawkins.

The water in the affected area is expected to improve but it’s going to take a little time for the process to complete itself.

Copyright 2023 KUOO Radio. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
On July 8th, 2023, Shah was charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.
Employee arrested after assaulting customer in Dubuque business
Wellman woman dies after crash in Iowa City, passenger in critical condition
FILE - Eric Church performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Church (AP Photo/Ed Rode,...
Country artists draw most ticket sales at this year’s Iowa State Fair Grandstand
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee...
13-year-old missing Eastern Iowa girl found safe

Latest News

Iowa’s Attorney General argues the EPA had 90 days to issue rules. Instead, it issued rules in...
Corn growers react to AG Brenna Bird’s E15 lawsuit
Iowa City’s Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission welcomes new member
Iowa City’s Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission welcomes new member
Iowa City’s Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission welcomes new member
Huston trial now in the hands of the jury
Jury receives case of a man charged with driving truck through protestors
Huston trial now in the hands of the jury
Jury receives case of a man charged with driving truck through protestors