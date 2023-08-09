West Union woman arrested, charged with child endangerment after search finds controlled substances

WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - A West Union woman has been arrested and faces multiple charges including child endangerment after law enforcement conducted a search warrant at her home on South Walnut Street on Monday.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Linnie Magnuson, 36, is charged with three counts of Child Endangerment and Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana 3rd/subsequent offense.

Law enforcement said officers conducted the search at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday, seizing controlled substances.

Other charges in this case are pending.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.