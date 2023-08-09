Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

West Union woman arrested, charged with child endangerment after search finds controlled substances

Linnie Cassandra Magnuson, age 36 of West Union, was arrested and charged with Possession of...
Linnie Cassandra Magnuson, age 36 of West Union, was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana 3rd/subsequent offense (Aggravated Misdemeanor) and three counts of Child Endangerment.(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - A West Union woman has been arrested and faces multiple charges including child endangerment after law enforcement conducted a search warrant at her home on South Walnut Street on Monday.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Linnie Magnuson, 36, is charged with three counts of Child Endangerment and Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana 3rd/subsequent offense.

Law enforcement said officers conducted the search at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday, seizing controlled substances.

Other charges in this case are pending.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
On July 8th, 2023, Shah was charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.
Employee arrested after assaulting customer in Dubuque business
FILE - Eric Church performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Church (AP Photo/Ed Rode,...
Country artists draw most ticket sales at this year’s Iowa State Fair Grandstand
A central Iowa woman said she is losing a tribute to her husband due to a mix-up with a license...
Clerical error causes Ankeny woman to lose tribute to late husband
The University of Iowa announced plans to purchase Mercy Iowa City for $20 million as it faces...
Board of Regents approves Univ. of Iowa’s acquisition of Mercy Iowa City

Latest News

Wellman woman dies after crash in Iowa City, passenger in critical condition
As the school year approaches, districts are racing to comply with newly passed education laws.
Iowa school districts navigating new education laws
With the Barbie movie being so popular, one Iowa family that has collected hundreds of Barbies...
Grinnell family donates Barbie collection to support Des Moines nonprofit
With the Barbie movie being so popular, one Iowa family that has collected hundreds of Barbies...
Grinnell family donates Barbie collection to support Des Moines nonprofit