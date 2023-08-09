Wellman woman dies after crash in Iowa City, passenger in critical condition

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Wellman woman has died after a crash in Iowa City on Monday.

In a press release, police said it happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Highway 6 East and Boyrum Street.

Investigators said 30-year-old Kristina Pearson, of Wellman, was heading north on Boyrum Street when her vehicle was hit by a truck heading eastbound on Highway 6.

Pearson’s vehicle then hit a third vehicle. Pearson was taken to the hospital, where she later died. A passenger in her vehicle was also injured and taken to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the truck, Drake Brezina, 24, of Riverside, was cited for a red light violation.

Law enforcement said additional charges are possible, and this crash remains under investigation.

