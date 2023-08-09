Show You Care
Univ. of Northern Iowa gives sneak peek of Kurt Warner butter sculpture

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with University of Northern Iowa got a sneak peek at the butter sculpture of Kurt Warner that will be on display at this year’s Iowa State Fair.

UNI shared images of the work being done on the sculpture on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.

Sarah Pratt is the sculptor behind the butter art. It’s expected to be completed by Friday.

Pratt and her apprentices, Hannah and Grace, will also be immortalizing famed Iowa athletes Caitlin Clark and Jack Trice as butter sculptures for the fair.

All three sculptures will be featured in the John Deere Agriculture Building from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., from August 10-20, 2023, during the fair.

