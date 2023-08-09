Some showers and storms for Wednesday, part of overall active pattern

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area get treated to some rainfall today, with additional chances in the future.

A disorganized area of showers and storms will slide to the east throughout the morning hours, affecting our western counties as soon as 6 to 7 a.m., toward the Interstate 380 corridor between about 8 and 9 a.m., and reaching the eastern edge of the viewing area by 10 to 11 a.m. A heavy downpour or two could be associated with any thunderstorm activity embedded in this area. Clouds will otherwise be common today, limiting our highs to the 70s for most.

Skies will turn mostly clear tonight, allowing temperatures to cool toward the upper 50s and low 60s once again. As a result, patchy fog will be possible, especially in areas that see rainfall today. A partly cloudy sky will follow during the daytime hours, as highs bounce back into the 80s.

The next storm system in our active pattern arrives later Thursday night into Friday. The first and, potentially, best chance for rain will be late Thursday night or Friday morning, with another chance later in the day with a frontal boundary sweeping through. Depending on the timing and placement of the front, parts of the viewing area could see strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening. For now, this is a time period to watch, and we’ll keep you updated as it gets closer.

The risk for severe thunderstorms on Friday, August 11, 2023. (KCRG)

Another break will be found on Saturday, but temperatures will stay warm in the mid to upper 80s after Friday’s system. Another storm system, this one potentially a little stronger, arrives by Sunday. Similar to the previous one, timing and placement of the storm’s track and associated fronts and upper-level winds will be a factor to determine the severe weather risk. As of now, there is at least some risk for the southwest half of the area. This is another time period to watch, and please keep it in mind when planning for your weekend.

The risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, August 13, 2023. (KCRG)

Early next week, an area of high pressure will settle in for a couple of days, giving us a clearer break from shower and storm chances. Highs stay in the low to mid 80s, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

