Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Some showers and storms for Wednesday, part of overall active pattern

Expect some showers and storms to be moving through at times throughout the day.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area get treated to some rainfall today, with additional chances in the future.

A disorganized area of showers and storms will slide to the east throughout the morning hours, affecting our western counties as soon as 6 to 7 a.m., toward the Interstate 380 corridor between about 8 and 9 a.m., and reaching the eastern edge of the viewing area by 10 to 11 a.m. A heavy downpour or two could be associated with any thunderstorm activity embedded in this area. Clouds will otherwise be common today, limiting our highs to the 70s for most.

Skies will turn mostly clear tonight, allowing temperatures to cool toward the upper 50s and low 60s once again. As a result, patchy fog will be possible, especially in areas that see rainfall today. A partly cloudy sky will follow during the daytime hours, as highs bounce back into the 80s.

The next storm system in our active pattern arrives later Thursday night into Friday. The first and, potentially, best chance for rain will be late Thursday night or Friday morning, with another chance later in the day with a frontal boundary sweeping through. Depending on the timing and placement of the front, parts of the viewing area could see strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening. For now, this is a time period to watch, and we’ll keep you updated as it gets closer.

The risk for severe thunderstorms on Friday, August 11, 2023.
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Friday, August 11, 2023.(KCRG)

Another break will be found on Saturday, but temperatures will stay warm in the mid to upper 80s after Friday’s system. Another storm system, this one potentially a little stronger, arrives by Sunday. Similar to the previous one, timing and placement of the storm’s track and associated fronts and upper-level winds will be a factor to determine the severe weather risk. As of now, there is at least some risk for the southwest half of the area. This is another time period to watch, and please keep it in mind when planning for your weekend.

The risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, August 13, 2023.
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, August 13, 2023.(KCRG)

Early next week, an area of high pressure will settle in for a couple of days, giving us a clearer break from shower and storm chances. Highs stay in the low to mid 80s, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
On July 8th, 2023, Shah was charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.
Employee arrested after assaulting customer in Dubuque business
FILE - Eric Church performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Church (AP Photo/Ed Rode,...
Country artists draw most ticket sales at this year’s Iowa State Fair Grandstand
A central Iowa woman said she is losing a tribute to her husband due to a mix-up with a license...
Clerical error causes Ankeny woman to lose tribute to late husband
Multi-vehicle crash on I-380 causing traffic
Multi-vehicle crash causing traffic delay on I-380

Latest News

Expect some showers and storms to be moving through at times throughout the day.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG First Alert Forecast
More active weather sets up with rainfall chances
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Showers and storms could move in later tonight into Wednesday, giving parts of the area...
Another nice August day!