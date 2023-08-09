Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

New COVID-19 variant is on the rise as cases go up

FILE - COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
FILE - COVID-19 cases are on the rise.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Reports of cases of a new COVID-19 variant are rising.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the EG.5 variant now accounts for about 17% of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The new variant is closely related to the XBB variants and also part of the omicron family.

EG.5 appears to cause similar symptoms to its predecessors. These symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, muscle aches and headache.

Scientists believe it is slightly more resistant to antibodies many of us have, but new vaccines coming out soon are thought to boost immunity against it.

Experts have mixed opinions on just how fast EG.5 will spread. Some believe there won’t be a surge while others are anticipating widespread infections.

Researchers believe the spread is due to people spending more time inside to escape the heat and kids going to school.

There is no proof yet on if the new variant is more contagious.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
On July 8th, 2023, Shah was charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.
Employee arrested after assaulting customer in Dubuque business
FILE - Eric Church performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Church (AP Photo/Ed Rode,...
Country artists draw most ticket sales at this year’s Iowa State Fair Grandstand
A central Iowa woman said she is losing a tribute to her husband due to a mix-up with a license...
Clerical error causes Ankeny woman to lose tribute to late husband
The University of Iowa announced plans to purchase Mercy Iowa City for $20 million as it faces...
Board of Regents approves Univ. of Iowa’s acquisition of Mercy Iowa City

Latest News

Staff with University of Northern Iowa got a sneak peek at the butter sculpture of Kurt Warner...
Univ. of Northern Iowa gives sneak peek of Kurt Warner butter sculpture
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
(Source: Facebook/Cedar Falls Public Safety)
First responders called to fire at Cedar Falls manufacturer
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High...
Special counsel obtained search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump’s account, docs say