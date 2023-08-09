Show You Care
Light showers this afternoon, a few more rain chances in the coming days

Rain chances are in store for our Wednesday afternoon. Showers continue to move east across Iowa today but are weakening as they move into the TV9 viewing area.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain chances are in store for our Wednesday afternoon. Showers continue to move east across Iowa today but are weakening as they move into the TV9 viewing area. Look for light scattered showers through about dinner time before they come to an end. Under cloudy skies today temperatures only top out in the mid to upper 70s.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar.   (KCRG)

Skies will turn mostly clear tonight, allowing temperatures to cool toward the upper 50s and low 60s once again. As a result, patchy fog will be possible, especially in areas that see rainfall today. We’ll dry out Thursday with a partly cloudy sky and highs rising back into the middle 80s. Another system is set to bring more rain Thursday night into Friday with an additional, more robust system expected later Sunday. This last one should offer higher rainfall totals but could also bring some stronger storms.

The next storm system in our active pattern arrives later Thursday night into Friday. The first and, potentially, best chance for rain will be late Thursday night or Friday morning, with another chance later in the day with a frontal boundary sweeping through. Depending on the timing and placement of the front, parts of the viewing area could see strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening. For now, this is a time period to watch, and we’ll keep you updated as it gets closer.

Another break will be found on Saturday, but temperatures will stay warm in the mid to upper 80s after Friday’s system. Another storm system, this one potentially a little stronger, arrives by Sunday. Similar to the previous one, timing and placement of the storm’s track and associated fronts and upper-level winds will be a factor to determine the severe weather risk. As of now, there is at least some risk for the southwest half of the area. This is another time period to watch, and please keep it in mind when planning for your weekend.

Early next week, an area of high pressure will settle in for a couple of days, giving us a clearer break from shower and storm chances. Highs stay in the low to mid 80s, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We have a few, small chances for rain in the coming days.(KCRG)
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Friday, August 11, 2023.(KCRG)
The risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday, August 13, 2023.(KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

