Jury receives case of a man charged with driving truck through protestors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The case of a man accused of driving through a group of protestors is now in the hands of the jury.

The state and the defense both rested in the case of David Huston Wednesday. He’s facing charges of assault and leaving the scene of a crash. It happened in June of last year when people gathered to protest the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

Huston, his wife and his daughter all took the stand Wednesday. All three testified today that protestors were the ones who came up to them and made contact with the truck.

”I believe I did exercise caution, as I went around, it was about half a second as I went around them and then immediately hit the breaks,” said David Huston.

In his testimony Wednesday, David Huston said his light turned green and a car in front of him moved forward.

He says it then stopped in the intersection. That’s when he crossed into the left lane to get around the car.

“As soon as you started navigating around the car you could see that there were people in the intersection right?” asked Heather Jackson, the state attorney.

“As a matter of fact Miss Jackson if you look at the video as I’m going to change lanes, the sun’s in my face and I really don’t see much action until I get around the vehicle in front of me. That’s when things are very apparent what’s going on. That’s when I need to stop. And I did,” said Huston.

Huston’s daughter Holly testified that protestors ran toward their truck.

”I was upset after the situation because I was scared that they came and attacked us. That’s what I was upset about. That’s the only thing I was upset about. Is that they came, they started attacking my dad and they were about to attack me too,” said Holly Huston.

Lisa Huston, David’s wife also testified that protestors swarmed the truck.

”People started coming over to the truck and then he tried to move forward and then stopped and they were not gonna get out of the way,” said Lisa Huston.

Both sides gave their closing statements to the jury Wednesday afternoon.

”The defendant used his vehicle in a way that was capable of death or serious injury,” said Jackson.

”I think the evidence shows definitively, the truck stops,” said Mark Brown, defense attorney.

