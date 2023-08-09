Iowa school districts navigating new education laws

SLATER, Iowa (KCCI) - As the school year approaches, districts are racing to comply with newly passed education laws, including a new rule concerning how kids can be addressed in class.

Governor Kim Reynolds passed a wide-ranging education bill into law in May.

It says teachers need to inform parents if their child wishes to use pronouns that differ from the gender listed on their records.

Now, parents at the Ballard Community School district have gotten an email with a form - asking for their child’s pronouns, gender identities, and nicknames.

One parent says this is taking things too far.

“It’s a mere inconvenience for me,” Nick Covington, a parent in the Ballard Community School District, said. “I’ve got two kids in the district, but I know there might be some parents and families who either don’t feel comfortable registering that with the district. And there may be kids who may not feel comfortable facing the dual struggle of, might not be out yet at school or at home.”

The new education bill also bans books from school libraries that depict sex acts, and bans teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation through the sixth grade.

