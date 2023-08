CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In their first chance to compete against another team since March, Iowa had no trouble defeated the Paris All-Stars 123-77 in the opening game of their foreign tour.

Eleven Hawkeyes scored in the win, with Ben Krikke and Payton Sandfort leading the way with 22 points apiece.

