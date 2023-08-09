Show You Care
Iowa City’s Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission welcomes new member

By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An effort to give voice to and mitigate racial injustices in Iowa City is getting a new commissioner.

Chad Simmons used to run ‘Diversity Focus’ - a non-profit organization devoted to enhancing the diversity of the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City area - and he is now a small business owner. He says his various leadership experience will help him be a voice for the community and solve current issues facing Iowa City as a part of the Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“I’ve had some growth so I thought I could be a part of working with this team,” said Simmons. “Our goal is to make sure we can provide recommendations and thoughts to the City Council that can be actionable and that will allow us to create a more inclusive environment.”

It’s a group that has seen a lot of internal changes over the years - from leaders leaving or being removed, to an outside facilitator resigning, and the council even temporarily suspending the group due to its dysfunction.

Simmons is confident he can help the commission move forward and become a confident and consistent voice to carry out restorative justice.

“What I do feel is a lot of responsibility as it relates to making sure that I’m a person that’s listening, making sure that I am being a part of the solution and not a part of the problem,” said Simmons.

Just as he works with his customers to create a pleasant and satisfying experience, he wants to do the same for everyone living in Iowa City.

“I think they’re excellent people. If we work together we can really get some things done.”

