Grinnell family donates Barbie collection to support Des Moines nonprofit

With the Barbie movie being so popular, one Iowa family that has collected hundreds of Barbies thought it was the perfect time to give back.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - With the Barbie movie being so popular, one Iowa family that has collected hundreds of Barbies thought it was the perfect time to give back.

The Wyatt family in Grinnell is giving their collection to the Ronald McDonald House of Des Moines to auction off.

The collection includes 475 Barbies and 95 Hallmark ornaments.

When the family had twins in 1985, they were in the NICU for around six weeks, which would have meant daily drives to Des Moines, but the Ronald McDonald House stepped in to help.

The family said the organization was a true blessing, so they’re loading up their car, and giving back.

“We filled our van and her vehicle as well, complete passenger side full,” said Maria Dhabolt, with Ronald McDonald House of Des Moines. “You could only see the driver in both vehicles, and brought them all back and unloaded them. And I mean this is not even half, I don’t think, of them.”

The Ronald McDonald house provides overnight accommodations for thousands of families traveling to Des Moines for medical care.

