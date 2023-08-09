First responders called to fire at Cedar Falls manufacturer

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fire crews were called to a Cedar Falls manufacturer twice in less than 12 hours this week after a fire started at PPG Coatings Services, Cedar Falls Public Safety said.

It happened at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, when smoke and a possible fire were discovered in an oven at the business.

Firefighters said the high temperatures in the furnace made ventilating the smoke difficult, but they believed the furnace had burned itself out.

However, crews were called back at around 5 a.m. Wednesday after more smoke accumulated.

No one was hurt, but the business sustained smoke, fire and water damage.

