Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

First responders called to fire at Cedar Falls manufacturer

(Source: Facebook/Cedar Falls Public Safety)
(Source: Facebook/Cedar Falls Public Safety)(Facebook/Cedar Falls Public Safety)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fire crews were called to a Cedar Falls manufacturer twice in less than 12 hours this week after a fire started at PPG Coatings Services, Cedar Falls Public Safety said.

It happened at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, when smoke and a possible fire were discovered in an oven at the business.

Firefighters said the high temperatures in the furnace made ventilating the smoke difficult, but they believed the furnace had burned itself out.

However, crews were called back at around 5 a.m. Wednesday after more smoke accumulated.

No one was hurt, but the business sustained smoke, fire and water damage.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
On July 8th, 2023, Shah was charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.
Employee arrested after assaulting customer in Dubuque business
FILE - Eric Church performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Church (AP Photo/Ed Rode,...
Country artists draw most ticket sales at this year’s Iowa State Fair Grandstand
A central Iowa woman said she is losing a tribute to her husband due to a mix-up with a license...
Clerical error causes Ankeny woman to lose tribute to late husband
The University of Iowa announced plans to purchase Mercy Iowa City for $20 million as it faces...
Board of Regents approves Univ. of Iowa’s acquisition of Mercy Iowa City

Latest News

Staff with University of Northern Iowa got a sneak peek at the butter sculpture of Kurt Warner...
Univ. of Northern Iowa gives sneak peek of Kurt Warner butter sculpture
Amana Colonies Convention and Visitors Bureau
Amana Colonies proposes family-friendly park
Linnie Cassandra Magnuson, age 36 of West Union, was arrested and charged with Possession of...
West Union woman arrested, charged with child endangerment after search finds controlled substances
Day two of testimony is underway in the trial for a Swisher man accused of driving into...
State rests case in trial for man accused of driving into protesters in Cedar Rapids